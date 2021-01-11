Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock worth $1,026,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $36.24 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.