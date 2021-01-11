Robert W. Baird Raises National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target to $50.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.14.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 35,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.