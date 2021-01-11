Barclays Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $90.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $46.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,454 shares of company stock worth $11,011,957 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.