Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

