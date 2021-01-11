$523.72 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post $523.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.74 million. Range Resources reported sales of $605.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

