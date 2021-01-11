Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.16.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,455,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

