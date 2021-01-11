Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

LBC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

