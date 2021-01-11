Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.55.

KURA opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.