BidaskClub Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITI. ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

ITI opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $277.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

