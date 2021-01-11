Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a P/E ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

