Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.
Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a P/E ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
