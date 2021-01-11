BidaskClub Upgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Strong-Buy

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CSV opened at $33.63 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $604.33 million, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

