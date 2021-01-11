Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $176,569.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

