Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Sells 8,563 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $176,569.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
