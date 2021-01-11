Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

NYSE ESTE opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $377.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

