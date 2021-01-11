Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

