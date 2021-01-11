Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.20

Shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.20 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 1329243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.60 ($1.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £937.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

