Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Cut to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.88 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 165,346 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.