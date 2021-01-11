East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.
NASDAQ EWBC opened at $57.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
