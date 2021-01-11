East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on EWBC. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $57.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

