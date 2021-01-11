Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $72.68 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.