Royal Bank of Canada Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $182.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

FFIV opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

