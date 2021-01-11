Brokerages Expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to report sales of $433.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xperi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.86 million and the lowest is $428.90 million. Xperi posted sales of $126.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year sales of $891.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $896.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $911.37 million, with estimates ranging from $901.63 million to $921.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xperi.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth $468,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Xperi by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209,013 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.