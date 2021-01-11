$287.93 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $287.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.60 million and the lowest is $277.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $273.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 782,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 390,358 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.