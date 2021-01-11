Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

