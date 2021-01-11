Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $250.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $728.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $763.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $987.00 million, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.