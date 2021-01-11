Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.00 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $250.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $728.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $763.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $987.00 million, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.