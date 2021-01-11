Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.