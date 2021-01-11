JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $152.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.99.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

