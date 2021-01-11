Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

