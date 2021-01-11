BidaskClub Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,373,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 275,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

