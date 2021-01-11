BidaskClub Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE PHI opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 373.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 594.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 107,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

