BidaskClub Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.
NYSE PHI opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 373.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 594.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 107,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
