BidaskClub Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Santander lowered CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.28.

CX opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 6,820.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 5,242,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CEMEX by 101.0% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 4,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

