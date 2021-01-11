BidaskClub Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SQM. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

