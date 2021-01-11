BidaskClub Upgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of FN stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 96.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

