Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

