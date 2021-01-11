The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

