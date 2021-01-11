Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $335.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.64.

NYSE:ANET opened at $306.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.29. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,007 shares of company stock worth $84,688,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

