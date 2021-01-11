Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $149.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $156.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

