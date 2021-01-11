Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
AEG stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
