Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

AEG stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

