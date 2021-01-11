Needham & Company LLC Boosts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

