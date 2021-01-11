Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Peloton Interactive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

PTON stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $167.37. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion and a PE ratio of -111.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

