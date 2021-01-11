Morgan Stanley Boosts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $15.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

