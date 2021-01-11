BWS Financial Boosts Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $100.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective raised by BWS Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

