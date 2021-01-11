Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.