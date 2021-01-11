US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.00 Million

Brokerages expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $229.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $228.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $231.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $921.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.80 million to $922.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $969.90 million, with estimates ranging from $965.80 million to $974.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

ECOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in US Ecology by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 616,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.