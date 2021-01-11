Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Invacare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:IVC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $348.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invacare by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invacare by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

