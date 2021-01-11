ValuEngine Lowers OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OFS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.84.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 84.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

