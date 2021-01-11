The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,000,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,405,000 after buying an additional 4,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.