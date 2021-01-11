Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

ROL opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 573,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

