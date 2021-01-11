BidaskClub Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

