International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.11.

IFF opened at $119.00 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

