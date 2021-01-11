Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $235.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.83.

WAT opened at $261.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average is $216.49. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $267.29. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

