Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Bank of America raised their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,622,523. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.